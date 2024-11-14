Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Rollins by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 248,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Rollins by 18.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 166,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

