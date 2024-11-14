Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gartner by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $551.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $411.15 and a 1-year high of $559.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $516.48 and its 200-day moving average is $476.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,788. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,788. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total value of $1,358,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,893,869.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,172 shares of company stock valued at $38,023,255 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.