Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $385,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 366,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 118,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

