Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in DexCom by 100.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 492.2% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $72.53 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

