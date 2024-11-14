Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,370 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.97 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

