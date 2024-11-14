Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 104.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.7 %

TRI stock opened at $168.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $132.87 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

