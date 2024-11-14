2,392 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,922 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 306,616 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 303,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,045,000 after buying an additional 224,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 293.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213,684 shares during the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:ANF opened at $141.90 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Abercrombie & Fitch Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
