Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 31.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,172 shares of company stock worth $148,393,842. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AXON opened at $601.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.37, a PEG ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.51 and a 1-year high of $624.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.90 and a 200 day moving average of $353.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.83.

View Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.