Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 34.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,571,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,170,759 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $234.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

