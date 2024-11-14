Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 580,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 673,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

SYY opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $67.77 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

