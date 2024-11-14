Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $483,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

Insider Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $1,668,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,554.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,679. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.