Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,662,000 after buying an additional 278,283 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,972,000 after buying an additional 24,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,343,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 604,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 378,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,623,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSD opened at $184.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.27 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,787.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,259. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

