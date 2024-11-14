Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,378 AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 50.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $42,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa America raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.31.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $283.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.56. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $292.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,728,387.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,866 shares of company stock worth $34,670,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

