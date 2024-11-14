Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 106,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 78,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $30.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

