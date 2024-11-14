Covestor Ltd Trims Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Constellium were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 81.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 10.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

CSTM stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

