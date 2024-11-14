Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 119.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $760,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $197.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $201.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

