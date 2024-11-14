Covestor Ltd Sells 814 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

