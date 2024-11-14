Sigma Planning Corp Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 861,907 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,962,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 272,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 179,623 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

