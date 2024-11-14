Sigma Planning Corp Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 146,621 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 14.9% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 3.4 %

HIMS stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $5,478,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,446.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $5,478,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,446.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $34,354.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,011.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,547 shares of company stock valued at $15,987,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

