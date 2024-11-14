Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $237.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.59 and a 200 day moving average of $229.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $181.31 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.