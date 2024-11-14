Sigma Planning Corp Buys 233 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 11.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $259.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.43 and a 200 day moving average of $232.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.42 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,731. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,731. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,617 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

