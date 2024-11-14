Covestor Ltd Has $86,000 Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,104.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,104.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,255. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.