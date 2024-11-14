Sigma Planning Corp Buys 7,633 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

