Sigma Planning Corp Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5,773.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,589,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,420,000 after buying an additional 1,562,287 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,875 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,315 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,048.3% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 275,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 251,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 179,699 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $58.38.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.