Covestor Ltd Has $90,000 Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 441.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 296.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 132.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Amcor’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.