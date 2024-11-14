Robert Mehrabian Sells 46,075 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Mehrabian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,212.50.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $486.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $492.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,680,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

