Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Get Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

NYSE:SQ opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09. Block has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at $37,572,170.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $430,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,125,895.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,112. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 0.4% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Block by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 14.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.