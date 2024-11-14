State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $95.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $95.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. State Street has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in State Street by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 44.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

