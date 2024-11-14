Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Sells 2,996,362 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.10 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.52 and a fifty-two week high of $215.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 122,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after buying an additional 36,345 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 456,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $85,335,000 after buying an additional 44,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.55.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

