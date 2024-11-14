TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,461.82.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,363.00 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $949.99 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,368.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.69.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

