International Group American Sells 30,000,000 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Stock

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $936,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,253,617.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

CRBG opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. Corebridge Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,841,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,128,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,265 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,483,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,709,000 after acquiring an additional 284,781 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,426,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,315,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corebridge Financial

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.