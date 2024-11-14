Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,227 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,808,728 shares in the company, valued at $754,813,836. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

Altice USA Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $5,100,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 217.5% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 2,055,000 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $4,080,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 101.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 639,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 321,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

