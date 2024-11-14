Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Shares of TWLO opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $100.07.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,581.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $731,002.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,678,687.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,581.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,468 shares of company stock worth $3,509,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 16.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Twilio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Twilio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

