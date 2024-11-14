Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Expands By 1,800.0%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FMANF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14.

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

