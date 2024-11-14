Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Increases By 2,000.0%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Price Performance

Shares of AVTBF opened at 0.47 on Thursday. Avant Brands has a one year low of 0.40 and a one year high of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.74 and its 200-day moving average is 1.16.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

