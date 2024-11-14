Rohit Kapoor Sells 100,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 789,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,055,190.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $4,207,000.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $4,145,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00.

ExlService Trading Down 1.4 %

EXLS opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 269.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

