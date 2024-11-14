Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Short Interest Up 1,566.7% in October

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Avantium Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AVTXF opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.58. Avantium has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.55.

Avantium Company Profile

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

