Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Short Interest Up 1,566.7% in October

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Avantium Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of AVTXF opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.58. Avantium has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.55.
Avantium Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avantium
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Avantium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.