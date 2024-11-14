Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 1,662.5% in October

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 1,662.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. Advantest has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advantest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

