Short Interest in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Expands By 1,500.0%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) by 1,183.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,197 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Blue Ocean Acquisition worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Blue Ocean Acquisition stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

