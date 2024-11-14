Michael Benkowitz Sells 15,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.32, for a total transaction of $6,109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total transaction of $6,021,600.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total transaction of $5,504,562.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $400.45 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

