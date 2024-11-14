Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Expands By 2,500.0%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance

INBP stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Integrated BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

