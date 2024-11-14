The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Joseph Scalzo Sells 147,200 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Scalzo sold 147,200 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $5,425,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,441.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Joseph Scalzo sold 2,374 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $86,010.02.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Joseph Scalzo sold 25,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $899,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.05. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

