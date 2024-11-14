Insider Selling: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Director Sells 136,183 Shares of Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) Director Eric Swider sold 136,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $3,844,446.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of DJT opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 47.49 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $79.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.