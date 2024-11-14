Brian Richard Hole Sells 20,000 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $4,066,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,501,452.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Brian Richard Hole sold 1,187 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $126,023.79.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $139,073.76.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $199.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $235.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

