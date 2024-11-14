First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Up 3,042.9% in October

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 3,042.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 80.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

FTC opened at $143.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average is $125.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $144.77.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0999 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

