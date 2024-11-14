Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 2,274.5% in October

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, an increase of 2,274.5% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
BHAT stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.45.
