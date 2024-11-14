Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 2,274.5% in October

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, an increase of 2,274.5% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

BHAT stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

