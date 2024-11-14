iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Short Interest Up 1,440.0% in October

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 1,440.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. owned 19.28% of iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

INRO stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

