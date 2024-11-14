Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 2,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 658.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

