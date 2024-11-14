Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 45.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,859,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,770,000 after buying an additional 2,788,611 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $42,160,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,779,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,802,000 after purchasing an additional 591,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $58.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

