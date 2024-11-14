Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 124.5% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 259,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 132,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 52,523 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE TAP opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

